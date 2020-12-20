PORTLAND – Don’t think of this as an obituary but a tribute to a fine lady, Donna Lanouette, of Portland, who passed away on Dec. 2, 2020.

Donna was born in Worcester, Mass., to Dorothy and Eldon Barrows on Feb. 28, 1943. She went to school at South Portland High School, graduating in 1961. She married Gary Lanouette on April 15, 1966, in Portland. She worked as a Medical Practice Manager for multiple practices in the Portland area for 50-plus years.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Eldon and Dorothy Barrows.

She is survived by spouse, Gary Lanouette; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Kathy Lanouette, daughter, Yvonne Lanouette and her partner, Tony Bryant; grandchildren, Lindsay and Saundrine Lanouette, and Simon and Quianna Willard; brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Janis Barrows, and their children, Scott, Kreg and Suzanne.

Donna passed peacefully surrounded by loving family. A memorial and celebration will be held in the spring.

Please visit her memorial page at https://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com/obits .

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the

Westbrook Animal Refuge League,

217 Landing Rd.,

Westbrook, ME 04092.

