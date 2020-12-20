STONINGTON – Mary C. Mixer, 98, died Dec. 10 after a short stay at the Island Nursing Home in Deer Isle. Mary was born in Stonington, Feb. 7, 1922, to Walter and Georgia (Gross) Coombs. She graduated from Stonington High School, Valedictorian of her class, and attended Gray’s Business School in Portland. She was a member of the Stonington United Methodist Church, and Harbor View Chapter #136 of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Mary was employed as an insurance agent in the Portland area prior to her marriage, and maintained a general insurance license for many years. She enjoyed playing the organ, piano, and hand-bells. She enjoyed senior citizens groups in recent years, especially the Salt-Air Seniors. Until recently, she could be found in her kitchen baking breads and cookies for her friends.

Mary made her home in Falmouth, until her husband’s death in 1985, when she returned to Stonington, where the family had summered for years.

She is survived by a son, Raymond Mixer and wife Mary, a daughter, Genice Billings and husband Ronald; grandson Jason Billings; and great-grandchildren Lanie and Matt Billings.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Edwin; and sister, Genice Coombs.

Do to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no service at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Remembrances in her memory may be made to

Stonington Methodist Church,

492 Oceanville Rd.,

Stonington, ME 04681, or

Memorial Ambulance Corps,

P.O. Box 387,

Deer Isle, ME 04627

