PORTLAND – Stephen Roland Prescott, 73, of Falmouth, passed peacefully on Dec. 12, 2020 at 2:10 p.m. at Mercy Hospital with his loving wife and son by his side.

Born March 23, 1947 to Arthur E. Prescott and Dorothy G. Prescott in South Chingford, England. He attended Fawbert and Barnard school in Sawbridgeworth. He continued on to his Tool and Die apprenticeship in Harlow. During this time he met the love of his life and future wife, Carol L. Peppiatt. They went on to marry in 1969 residing in Elsenham until they emigrated to the U.S. in May of 1974.

Stephen was very well liked and respected in his industry of manufacturing until he retired in 2012. He was a member of the Casco Masonic Lodge since 1987 and was an honorary member of the Yarmouth, Maine AmVets.

Stephen was an avid outdoorsman enjoying, fly fishing, hunting and his camp in Milo. His dreams came true when he acquired the camp in 2007. He spent many happy years on the Sebec River with his family. He was almost unbeatable at cribbage and also enjoyed darts and pool. Possibly his favorite however, was fine dining with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Carol L. Prescott; daughter, Aimi L. Prescott and husband Jason Obedzinski, son, Robert A. Prescott and wife Renee J. Prescott, daughter, Katie L. Piper and all his beloved grandchildren, Jack Brown, Miles Brown, Wesley Piper, Luke Piper, Monica Obedzinski and Ronan Obedzinski. He was also survived by many other family members and friends here in the U.S. and England.

He will be missed greatly. All who knew him would agree he was always a gentleman and a wonderful husband and father.

A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date due to COVID restrictions.

Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Stephen’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to:

The Maine Guide

Education Fund

http://www.maineguideeducationfund.org

Guest Book