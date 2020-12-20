CAPE ELIZABETH – Debra Hanna transitioned to a new state of being in the early evening of Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, with her youngest son and his wife by her side at the Gosnell House. Her passing marked the end of a painful battle with internal health issues. Her strength in surviving to this point was enviable and courageous. While her family, indeed, feels the toll of this loss, they are happy that she no longer has to bear the pain that it took to stay with the living.

Debra was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She kept her circle small so that she could devote her realm of endless love favorably amongst those closest to her. She lived for her children and grandchildren. They meant more to her than anyone could understand. She devoted all her time to her children from the day they were born, and that never ended.

She had an arsenal of nourishing recipes that she prepared tirelessly for her loved ones, day after day. She enjoyed sunbathing by the pool or at the beach with a Danielle Steele novel to occupy her mind. She was no stranger to the Lifetime channel either, and if ever there was someone able to recount the endless plot twists of Days of our Lives, look no further. Those of us so fortunate to be welcomed into her world, shared in her fun-loving spirit, and enjoyed the moments filled with her laughter and kindness.

She takes with her to the other side three Gritty’s cribbage championships that she earned alongside her husband, Chip, by navigating a hungry field of crafty experienced cribbage enthusiasts.

She has joined her parents; in-laws, Cindy, and countless others in what happens next. The light of her love will not be suppressed by the barrier that separates the spiritual and physical realms. It will surely shine through where and when she sees fit.

Goodbye for now, Mom. We miss you so much.

