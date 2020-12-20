GORHAM – Jack Thomas Gordon passed away peacefully Dec. 13, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice.

He was born on Jan. 25, 1947, son of Robert and Phyllis Morrell Gordon. He grew up and remained on the family dairy farm, Findview Farm.

There will be no celebration of life at this time. The family hopes to spread his ashes over the farm next summer as were his wishes.

To read a full obituary, express condolence and to participate in Jack’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Anyone interested in donating in Jack’s honor can do so to the

Alpha One Foundation,

at Alpha1.org

or

Scarborough Fish and Game,

21 Fish and Game Lane,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

