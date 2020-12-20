WESTBROOK – Sharon Johnson Bartlett, of Westbrook, passed away Dec. 11, 2020, after a long illness. Sharon was born June 3, 1945 in Hope, the daughter of Crosby and Helen (Meservey) Johnson.

She grew up in Appleton where she graduated from Appleton High School. Sharon loved her family and friends as well as the companionship of her two cats. She enjoyed music and dancing.

She was predeceased by her infant son, Wesley Paul; a brother, Ted Johnson and sister Pauline Hill.

She is survived by sister-in-law, Anne Johnson; a number of nieces, nephews and cousins; a very helpful friend, James Thibodeau, and many friends in the Westbrook area where she resided in recent years.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery in Appleton. Arrangements are under the care of Riposta Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared at http://www.ripostafh.com

