Due to the recent large surge in COVID-19 cases, the Dyer Library is temporarily transitioning to curbside service only starting on Monday, Dec. 21. Call (207)283-3861 during regular business hours to order library materials and staff will bring them out to your car during curbside hours. A reopening date has not been set.

Curbside hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

The Saco Museum will remain open with regular hours.

