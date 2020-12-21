Due to the recent large surge in COVID-19 cases, the Dyer Library is temporarily transitioning to curbside service only starting on Monday, Dec. 21. Call (207)283-3861 during regular business hours to order library materials and staff will bring them out to your car during curbside hours. A reopening date has not been set.
Curbside hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
The Saco Museum will remain open with regular hours.
