SACO — Two women are in custody and facing felony robbery charges after allegedly forcing another woman out of her car Friday morning and driving it to Biddeford, where they were caught and arrested.

Saco Police Detective Sgt. Chris Hardiman said the female victim called police at 10:42 a.m. Friday and told them that two people had just forced her out of her car and drove it away.

“The victim reported she was approached while sitting in her parked car on Cutts Avenue in Saco,” said Hardiman in a news release issued Monday morning. “The victim provided descriptions of the two subjects who had told her they had a weapon and demanded she get out of the car.”

The pair drove the car toward Biddeford.

Hardiman said Saco Police dispatch notified the Biddeford Police Department, and officers there began searching for the stolen vehicle while Saco officers and detectives responded to Cutts Avenue to speak with the victim and initiate an investigation.

A short time later, Biddeford Police located the stolen vehicle on Cherry Lane in Biddeford, where they detained the two women police say stole the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, Stefanie Blackman, 39, of Brookfield, Connecticut, and Hillary King, 34, of New London, Connecticut, were arrested. Each of the women were charged with Class B felony robbery.

Hardiman said Blackman and King were unable to post bail and taken to York County Jail in Alfred. The two are to appear at York County Superior Court on March 19.

The maximum term of imprisonment for those convicted of a Class B felony is 10 years.

Hardiman said the victim was not injured.

“The victim complied with the robbers, which was the correct thing to do,” he said.

