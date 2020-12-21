Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon.  12/28  5 p.m.  Appointments Committee

Wed.  12/30  6:45 p.m.  Civil Rights Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Tues.  12/29  11:30 a.m.  Pest Management Advisory Committee

 

