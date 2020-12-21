Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Mon. 12/28 5 p.m. Appointments Committee
Wed. 12/30 6:45 p.m. Civil Rights Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Tues. 12/29 11:30 a.m. Pest Management Advisory Committee
