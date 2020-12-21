Chewonki has announced two $15,000 Maine Youth Environmental Leaders Scholarships to support students from Maine who would like to attend Maine Coast Semester at Chewonki during the spring or fall of their junior year in High School.

The Maine Youth Environmental Leaders Scholarship covers about one-half of tuition and fees. Successful applicants will be in the top 20% of their class, have the support of a school or community leader, have demonstrated an appreciation for the natural world, and can envision creating positive change in their home community. The application deadline for this scholarship opportunity is Feb. 15, 2021.

Maine Coast Semester at Chewonki is a semester-long residential program based in Wiscasset. Learning takes place in classrooms, in the field, on the coast, at the farm, in the forest and on extended backcountry expeditions. Students explore the concepts behind human ecology, the intersection between humans and their natural, social and built environments.

Applicants can find additional details about the Maine Youth Environmental Leaders Scholarship here: https://mainecoastsemester.org/admissions/scholarship/

For more information, contact Sheryl Stearns, director of Enrollment and Financial Aid, [email protected] or (207) 882-7323.

Maine Coast Semester at Chewonki is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, graduating over 2,200 alumni in the past 30 years.

