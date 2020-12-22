As the Celtics succumbed to a deep freeze in last season’s Eastern Conference finals, one of the parting images was of Marcus Smart firing mostly blanks.

The Celtics guard shot 3 for 9 in Game 6, and sparked some groans as recently as the Celtics’ Friday exhibition loss to Brooklyn, when he shot 3 for 11, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range.

Smart now admits that shot selection is one of his points of emphasis this season.

“Cause when I take great shots, I’m a great shooter,” he said following Monday’s practice.

“For me, my shot selection, just really, really focusing more on it,” said Smart. “If I’m open I’m definitely shooting the ball. My teammates, the coaches staff, you know definitely told me catch and shoot, if you’re open, shoot it. Definitely, I averaged 4.8 assists in a bubble, one of the highest on the team, and I’m just going to continue to keep making plays for others, and creating for myself, but definitely running the show as a point guard and finding those guys.”

This point was amplified by Coach Brad Stevens, who talked up Smart’s playmaking role, especially while Kemba Walker continues recovering from a knee injury.

“Me, coming into this year, definitely with Kemba being out to start, is definitely tough on our team because he’s such a great player he brings so much to this team,” said Smart. “But we have other guys out here who work just as hard, who’ve been working to grasp their moment, and step on the court and give this team, some energy and some insight to see what we can do to help the team. … it just means everybody has to step up.”

THOMPSON UPDATE: There’s still not a target date for Tristan Thompson’s return from hamstring trouble, but the veteran forward had another good day of practice Monday – only his second with the team.

“We will see. He practiced today and looked good,” said Stevens. “He hasn’t played in nine months prior to these last two practices so obviously we’ll follow the lead of our medical team and get Tristan’s feedback and see how it goes.”

Stevens added, though, that he still does not know Thompson’s exact status for Wednesday’s season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thompson, who did not participate in the bubble, has not played since March 8. After participating in small group drills at the beginning of the month, he participated in Saturday’s practice after the Celtics fell to the Nets in a preseason game, 113-89.

Related Headlines Silver confident that NBA season can be pulled off safely

Send questions/comments to the editors.