David John Olson 1937 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – David John Olson, 83, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at his home. He was born in Worcester, Mass., on July 7, 1937. While he was growing up, he enjoyed summer vacations on Cape Cod and camping at Beaman’s Pond with his family. He graduated from Worcester High School, Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio, and Crozier Theological Seminary in Chester, Pa. He was married to Nancy Hartman on June 22, 1963. He was an American Baptist Minister at various churches for 37 years, including Terre Haute, Ind., Fulton, N.Y., Gloversville, N.Y., Lowell, Mass., Endicott, N.Y., Warren, R.I., and Tenants Harbor, Maine. He was active in community activities: mentoring in Big Brother programs, mentoring at Mount Ararat Middle School, Jail ministry in Rhode Island and Maine, leader to numerous church youth groups, camp counselor in New York and Groton Wood, MA. He was a member of Kiwanis Club in Fulton New York, and the Rotary Club in Bristol Rhode Island. He enjoyed the family cottage at Orr’s Island. He liked to swim in the ocean, sit on the cottage and look out at the ocean and play various yard games. He enjoyed a good lobster meal!!! He loved the Christmas season, especially leading Christmas carol singing to the shut-ins. He was predeceased by a daughter, Kimberly Olson. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; a son, Stephen Olson and wife Paulette of Rosemount, Minn.; his daughter, Basha Olson of Penobscot; a son, Jeffrey Olson of Brunswick; a sister, Marjorie Walsh of Northport. Due to existing health safety restrictions, services will be postponed through Spring. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. Memorial contributions can be made to The Christmas Fund, First Parish Church 9 Cleaveland Street Brunswick, Maine 04011

