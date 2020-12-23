SPRINGVALE – Scott Barraclough, 64, of Springvale, died on Dec. 18, 2020 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford following an eight year battle with cancer.There will be no services held at this time. A graveside service will be held at Notré Dame Cemetery in Springvale in the spring at a date to be announced.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.To read a full obituary please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.﻿

