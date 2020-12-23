Diane F. Pottle WEST BATH – Diane F. Pottle, 65, of Campbell Pond Road passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, a daughter of Ralph H. and Wendeline (Pinkham) Dodge. She moved to Maine at a young age and graduated from Morse High School in 1974. Diane was employed at Congress Sportswear and The Bounty in Bath as a cook. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Smith-Tobey Post in Bath. She enjoyed family time and also time at camp with her sister. Diane was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Frank C. Pottle Sr. on Nov. 6, 1994, two brothers, Douglas Dodge and Danny Dodge. She is survived by her daughter, Misty D. Pottle and longtime companion, Carroll “Bill” Coffin of West Bath, three sisters, Donna Alley of Florida, Denise Letourneau and her husband Brian of Brunswick and Darlene Cressey and her husband Donald “Skeeter” of Bowdoin, five grandchildren: Allan Coffin, Erica Morong, Brianna Coffin, Wyatt Coffin and Reece Coffin, one great-granddaughter, Abigail Lemont and many nieces and nephews. There will be no services. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

