LISBON FALLS – Wayne R. Cram Sr. of Lisbon Falls passed away at his residence on Dec. 15, 2020. He was born in Vassalboro on June 24, 1941, the son of Robert and Mary Jones Cram.Wayne was born in Vassalboro but grew up in Liberty and Holbrook, Mass. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1959-1964 and then worked at Quincey Shipyard and drove trucks for several companies. His hobbies were hunting, playing the lottery, genealogy and shooting the sxxt. Wayne enjoyed his beloved cats and chihuahuas. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.He was predeceased by his daughter, Teresa Cram Kane, his sister, Pat Wallace and his mother, Mary Cram.Survivors include his son, Wayne Cram Jr., Bridgewater, Mass., and daughter, Ginger Cram Campbell of Evington, Va.; brother, Rodney Cram of Whitman, Mass., his long term partner of 41 years, Mae Roberts and five grandchildren and great-grandchildren.There will be no services at this time. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

Guest Book