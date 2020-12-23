SANFORD – Heaven has gained the sweetest of all angels. Jane Yvonne Cookson “Cookie” Frechette, 87, passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice Home in Scarborough.

Jane was born on June 3, 1933, to Joseph and Irene (Binette) Cookson in Sanford, Maine. Jane attended Holy Family School and Sanford High School. An avid pianist, her penchant for music and singing led her to the Glee Club where she was selected to perform “September Song” at the senior class outing in Gowen Park’s Bandstand. She won several singing contests.

Jane’s affection for music and dancing led her to meet the love of her life, Roland Frechette. Sharing the same affections, they met at a local dance hall in York, Maine. They wed on May 1, 1954, and shared a loving marriage for 67 years.

She was predeceased by her parents as well as her beloved sister, Dorothy Cookson.

Jane sang in the St. Ignatius Church choir (soprano) for 15 years. Her most endearing solo was “Mary’s Boy Child” at the yearly 4:30 Christmas Eve Mass. For a decade, Jane served diligently on committees for the Maine Children’s Cancer Program. She was employed briefly at Ted’s Fried Clams and worked at Sprague Electric until her retirement.

Always the most kind, loving and selfless soul, Jane opened her door to any who wished to come in. She was always ready with a smile and a warm hug. Jane had the most beautiful laugh and would light up a room. She could instantly soothe a child by singing to them while rocking them in her favorite rocking chair.

Jane is survived by her loving husband, Roland Frechette, sisters, Louise Daigle of Sanford, Estelle Scheili of Venice, Fla., and brother, James Cookson of Needles, Calif. Jane will be forever held in the hearts of her children, Michael Frechette of Los Angeles, Calif., Linda (Paul) Blouin of Augusta, James Frechette of San Francisco, Calif., Janet (Archie) Held of Novato, Calif., and Nancy Belanger of Sanford.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Jack, Alex and Evan Held, Cole and Samuel Blouin, and Ethan Belanger, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church located on North Avenue in Sanford.

Due to the current situation with Covid-19, mourners will be asked to wear a mask and maintain proper social distance. In accordance with state guidelines there will be a maximum of 50 mourners permitted in church. Services will also be live-streamed at http://www.stthereseparishmaine.org.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine, Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford and the amazingly kind and loving Caregivers at Gosnell.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution to Gosnell Memorial Hospice Home at

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

Guest Book