DURHAM – Dale Scott Spaulding, 50, of Durham, passed away on Dec. 17, 2020.

He was born on March 20, 1970, in Portland, the son of Johnny D. and Lydia R. Spaulding. He grew up in Cumberland and graduated from Greely High School. Dale worked at various Yarmouth area restaurants, including the Birchwood where he met his wife, Sherry A. Brown-Spaulding. Dale and Sherry married in 2001 and together raised their two children, Joshua and Hannah, along with Sherry’s four children, Candy, Tony, Ben, and Katie. Sherry and Dale made the best team in whatever they did. From dominating in horseshoes and cornhole to supporting each other in good times and in bad. Dale supported his family by working at L.L. Bean in the Fulfillment Department for 13 years. His co-workers admired his love of life and described him as a good, wise, and humble man. His favorite co-worker was his daughter, Hannah.

Dale’s life centered around his family, the friends he considered family, and having fun. He knew how to have a good time because he did not care what people thought about him. Dale enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. There was always a story to be told after each event. His favorite camping spot was the Poland Spring Campground where he and his family acted in skits, and it was not uncommon to see Dale showing off his figure in a dress. There, they created many family traditions together, like their biggest fish competition. This friendly competition later took place out on the ice or on his best friend’s pontoon boat. His friends described him as the worst first mate, but the best company. One of Dale’s most recent favorite stories to tell was when he and Joshua Taggart witnessed his son, Joshua, become a member of the Big Buck Club on Halloween. It was a proud father moment and he was so excited to show off his son’s 202 lbs., 12-point buck to the rest of his family and friends. Hannah always made her father proud by out-fishing the boys during their fishing trips together.

Dale was all in for a little friendly competition. He loved to play cards with his family and was always eager to teach his tricks and tips during an intense cribbage game. Whatever the game, Dale always knew whose turn it was, what the score was, and the statistics in any sport that appealed to him. Perhaps his favorite sports were the ones played in his front yard with his family. His neighbors loved to watch from the windows as the family enjoyed good, old-fashioned fun in the yard, like wiffle ball or kickball on summer weekends. He was a loyal sports fan and a vocal critic of the referees during his children’s track meets, soccer, basketball, and baseball games. He looked forward to watching his children, Joshua and Hannah play baseball and soccer at a college level. His children loved to look up into the stands to see both parents cheering them on from the sidelines. Dale was not just a cheerleader on the sidelines, but a cheerleader in everyday life. He was a friend to all and made sure his loved ones felt appreciated with words of encouragement.

Dale was a father figure to many, particularly his four stepchildren, who grew to admire him. Their children were drawn to Dale’s silly nature and affectionately called him Papa D. He was a family man and a protector to the ones he loved.

He did everything with a distinct and infectious laugh that echoed through the room. His laugh and smile could brighten anyone’s day. It is hard to look at photos of him and not smile. He lived each day to the fullest and had a lot of stories to tell, most of which can be told by his best friends and family who did everything with him. They loved to sing karaoke with him just to hear his wonderfully deep singing voice. He could hold and carry a note, especially when singing Elvis or Neil Diamond. He also showed off his enthusiastic dance moves at father-daughter dances with Hannah or just in the kitchen when cooking meals with his wife. He was a jolly, kindhearted soul who had a lot of life left to live.

Sadly, Dale was predeceased by his stepson,, Benjamin “Ben” J. Merrill; and his nephews, Christopher A. Small, and Alexander “Alex” M. Small.

He leaves behind his loving wife and two children; his stepchildren, Candy M. Emge (her husband Travis), Anthony “Tony” S. Merrill (his wife Kayla), and Katie M. Merrill Kane (her husband Asa); his parents; his mother-in-law, Barbara M. Hustus; his siblings, Cathy A. Small (her lifelong partner Craig), and Michael “Mike” S. Spaulding (his wife Jacquelyn); numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, a grandnephew, and step grandchildren; good friends, Joshua and Kristin Taggart, Chad Gillis, and Bethany Corcoran; and family dog, Benny.

Dale will be laid to rest in the spring at Elmwood Cemetery in Pownal and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit: http://www.advantageportland.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous