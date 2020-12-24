PORTLAND – Rita F. Huot, 93, formerly of Biddeford, Maine, passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2020, at The Park Danforth where she had resided since 2013. The daughter of Eddy and Jeanne (Pelletier) Faucher, she was born in Biddeford on Aug. 5, 1927.

﻿

During her younger years, Rita attended Catholic schools in Biddeford and graduated from the former St. Joseph’s High School in 1945. Upon graduation, Rita worked in the insurance industry, first at H.G. Hutchinson Insurance Agency followed by W.E. Frechette Insurance. She ended her career at Paquin & Carroll Insurance, where she worked for 22 years before her retirement in 1986.

﻿

On Oct. 9, 1951, she married Maurice J. Huot and together they raised their three children instilling important values of community service and family. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas, and worked tirelessly to create a lovely home and to host dinners that made everyone feel special.

﻿

In 1976, they celebrated their 25th anniversary by taking a lifelong dream trip to Hawaii. During their retirement years, they wintered in Satellite Beach, Fla. Rita continued to winter there even after the death of Maurice in 1995. She made many wonderful friends and those friendships continued until the beginning of her declining health.

﻿

Rita was very well known for her skills as a baker with her famous pecan pies, Christmas pies, and penuche fudge often making an appearance at family gatherings, holidays, teacher’s rooms and dental offices. She was also a tireless shopper and Black Friday was her favorite shopping day, once proudly declaring that she had visited five malls beginning at 4:45 a.m., and ending at 11 p.m.! She was kind, caring and would drop anything she was doing to lend a hand to family or friends in time of need.

﻿

One of Rita’s proudest moments was when she became a grandmother. Her three grandsons were her pride and joy and the special bond she developed with them is one they will cherish for years. Her entire family was special to her and she attended the baptisms, graduations, and weddings of many family members across the country.

﻿

Rita was a devout Catholic and a lifelong communicant of St. Joseph’s Parish in Biddeford, where she was active as a Eucharistic Minister and a member and Past President of the Ladies Guild. Even after moving to Park Danforth in Portland, she could be seen using her walker to attend mass at St. Joseph’s on Stevens Avenue, down the street from where she lived. A day before she passed away, Rita received the Sacrament of the Sick, which would have been very important to her.

﻿

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Maurice, her parents, brothers, and other family members.

﻿

She is survived by two daughters, Rachel Girard of Portland, Jeanne Billings and her fiancé, Randy Parenteau of Lyman and Summerfield, Fla., one son, Dr. Richard Huot and his wife Joanne of Vero Beach, Fla., and her very special grandsons, Ryan and Christopher Billings, and Patrick Huot.

﻿

Interment will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford on Monday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. In respecting her wishes for a Catholic funeral mass and in adherence with the current COVID-19 restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be held at a future date when people can safely attend.

﻿

To share condolences online, please visit: http://www.hopememorial.com

﻿

Rita’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Clark’s Terrace Assisted Living at Park Danforth for the excellent care they gave to Rita since her arrival there in April of 2020. The entire staff went above and beyond to provide Rita with compassionate care, especially in her final days.

﻿

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

﻿

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rita’s name to St. James School in Biddeford http://www.sjsbiddeford.org/

﻿

make-a-donation/

﻿

or to the American Diabetes Association http://www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial

