GORHAM – Edna M. Foster, 77, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

She was born in Dexter, Maine on Dec. 27,1943, the daughter of Alfred and Hazel (Noiles) McKenney.

She graduated from Westbrook High School in 1962. She worked for USF&G Insurance Company from 1962 to 1993 and Hanover Insurance Company till her retirement. Edna and her late husband, Ralph R. Foster, owned and operated the Gorham Laundry Center for many years.

She was predeceased by her parents, and also her husband, Ralph R. Foster Sr.

Edna is survived by her sister, Carol A. Hagen of Gorham, nieces, Regina Mix (husband David) of New Hampshire, Lisa Bogdahn (partner Joy Bailey) of Scarborough, Deborah Bogdahn of Gorham and nephew John P. Bogdahn Jr. (wife Kathy) of Hollis. Also, three stepchildren. Cathy Lemar of South Portland, Ralph R. Foster Jr. of Portand, and John Foster of Gorham.

A graveside service will be held at later time at Hillside Cemetery in Gorham.

To share memories of Edna or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

