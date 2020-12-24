SANFORD – Joseph Robert Marcel Therrien, “Bob”, “Joe T”, “Dad” or “Pep” are just some of the names that he went by. Bob, 88, of Sanford, was born on Dec. 25, 1931, but as he would always say “Christmas Day of `31 so you know I’m gifted.” He passed away peacefully after fighting a long-term illness on Dec. 19, 2020.

Bob, was always a hard worker, starting with his family farm. He was the youngest of the boys in his large family of 11. He enlisted into the Army with the 82nd Airborne. In 1953, he met the love of his life, Diana, whom he was married to for 65 years. He worked at Eastern Plastics followed by a long career at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard where he was known as “Go-Go” since he was always on the go.

Outside of work he was funny, sincere, honest, caring, and most importantly kind. One could always tell when he was in an especially good mood because you could hear him singing. He would come up with silly games and some of the most original sayings, such as, “put that in your bureau drawer” being one of his favorites. He was often found outside, working hard on his garden, or tinkering on a project. Bob was a devout Catholic and had been a communicant of St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish in Sanford as well as an active member of the Knights of Columbus. He had many passions, with one of his favorites being fishing. He would say “the more difficult the journey the more rewarding the catch” and if you went fishing with him you know what he was referring to. He loved to play pool, was quite the avid pool player. He took great pride in his table and setup that he had and was always up for a game with family and friends. He also really enjoyed watching his westerns and his wrestling (WWE).

Above all else, there was nothing Bob loved more than his family. He was blessed with 7 children, 15 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. He always loved any visits from family and completely fawned over the little ones.

Bob was predeceased by his wife; Diana Lefebvre Therrien, both of his parents; Alphonse and Odile Therrien, many siblings, and his granddaughter; Theresa Martin.

Bob leaves behind his seven children: Susan Sevigny and husband George, Elaine Martin and husband Michael, Cecile Therrien, Joanne Cyr and husband Wayne, Michael Therrien, Kathy Waller, Julie Lucier and husband Ray; his sister, Lorraine Legere. He also leaves behind his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Due to the current situation with Covid-19, services for Bob will be private.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Sedgewood Commons for taking such good care of Dad/Pep.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a donation to the Alzheimer’s

Association at

383 US RT 1 #2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074

