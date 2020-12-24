LEWISTON – Timothy Bruce Delisle of Lewiston, Maine. Born Aug. 1, 1974, Tim lost his short but courageous battle with cancer and passed away Dec. 18, 2020, with loved ones by his side.

Tim will always be remembered for his infectious sense of humor and his smile. Tim attended Thorton Academy in Saco, Maine.

He always enjoyed the outdoors, hiking and cheering for his favorite team, the New England Patriots.

He is survived by his sister, Jennifer and Chris McGinn, his brothers and their wives, Joe and Michelle Delisle, Rick and Melissa Delisle, Ron and Amy Delisle and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private ceremony at a later date.

