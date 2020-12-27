SACO – David W. Gaines, affectionately known as “Bimbo”, passed away Wednesday , Dec. 23, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Biddeford at the Webber Hospital on Jan. 21, 1953. He would have been 68 next month. Bimbo was the fourth son born to Bernard and Theresa Gaines Sr. He attended local schools as well as Thornton Academy. Following high school, he graduated from Andover trailer school of Andover, Massachusetts, and was a truck driver for various local companies. Bimbo spent many years working for Richard Gabriel at several locations in Old Orchard Beach and worked the various county fairs selling merchandise.

Many have asked where he got he nickname “ Bimbo”. There is an old Jim Reeves song entitled “ Bimbo” and it played on the radio. David, as a toddler, would bounce around in his mother’s arms to the beat of the music. The name stuck his entire life. There is a line in that song that goes, “Bimbo was a little boy who had a lot of friends”. Well, he sure did. Everyone who knew him was a friend. He was special, never having a bad word to say about anyone and always had a positive outlook on life. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Bimbo was predeceased by his parents and twin brothers Dennis and Douglas Gaines.

Survivors include two brothers, Bernard Gaines Jr. and wife Susan of Saco, Bruce Gaines of Derbyshire, England, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, 1 p.m., Dec. 30, 2020, at the Deering Park Section, Laurel Hill Cemetery. Dr. Burton Howe will officiate.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 356 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with his services.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory, please consider Southern Maine

Medical Center

1 Medical Center Drive

Biddeford, ME 04005

Guest Book