PORTLAND – Peter J. Wilkinson went through a courageous battle of cancer. Then he got COVID. He died on Dec. 8, 2020.

Born in Portland, Maine, on Aug. 27, 1935, son of Daniel Joseph and Elizabeth Hodgdon Wilkinson

He graduated from South Portland High School class of 1954 and attended the University of Maine.

He was in the service, USNR: 1953-1956

He worked for Porteous Mitchell and Braun, Portland Associated Inc., Lemon Pharma, and Ciba-Geigy Pharmaceuticals now called Novartis Pharmaceuticals. He won many awards and trips for his salesmanship.

Past Master, Triangle Lodge No 1 A. F.& A. M. in 1979.

Interests: Hunting, Fishing, Boating and Golf. He was a member of the Willowdale Golf Club and a member of the Basics Fitness Center. He was a past member of the Woodfords Club and Deering Lions Club.

He raised his family, his three children, in Portland and South Portland. He was always happy when they were with us.

He married the love of his life, Carol Weed Coffin, on July 7, 1978. They had over 42 years together. They did a lot of traveling before and after retiring. They spent many years boating in Casco Bay.

He was predeceased by his parents, his son, Stephen H. Wilkinson and his sister, Jane Pomerleau.

He is survived by his wife, Carol of South Portland, his daughter, Suzanne Witthoft and her husband Morgan of Austin, Texas, his daughter, Sarah Young and friend Timothy Wiggins of South Portland and his stepson, Walter J. Coffin and his wife Deborah of Freeport. His seven grandchildren, Jonathan Smith, Saskia Witthoft, Zachariah Wilkinson, Erika Sobieraj, Lily Young, Julia Wilkinson and Matthew Wilkinson. He is also survived by his sister, Deborah Brown and her husband Roger of Auckland, New Zealand, Jerry Pomerleau of Florida and Stephanie Wilkinson of South Portland.

Due to COVID there will be no services at this time. A graveside service will be held in the Spring for family only.

Arrangements are by the Wilson Funeral Home in Gray

Guest Book