KENNEBUNK – Barbara Farrand, 88, of Kennebunk, Maine, passed away on Dec. 22, 2020, after living a full and rich life. Her loving family joined together to make her passing as peaceful as possible.

She was born June 13, 1932, in Manchester, Conn., and lived the first 30 years of her life there. She met her husband, Merrill Farrand, fell in love and married on June 15, 1955. Supporting her husband’s career she subsequently lived in Chelmsford, Mass., Charlotte, N.C., and Ramsey, N.J., before retiring in Kennebunk, living most of that time with her daughter, Jill and her grandchildren.

Barbara enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom, but had various jobs that enriched her life. After her children got older, she enjoyed working for Abraham and Straus department stores, and Troll Book Fairs, LLC before her retirement.

To Barbara, family was everything. She loved nothing better than large gatherings where she worked her culinary skills with various casseroles, baked goods and her forever famous Jello Mold Salad. She looked forward to celebrating her grandchildren’s milestones, as well as traditional holidays by bringing everyone together for food, festivities and at Christmas, the gifts. Barbara loved to shop for all the people in her life.

Spoiling her numerous “grand and great grand puppies” throughout the years was one of Barbara’s favorite pastimes. She always made herself available to dog sit or visit, never missing the opportunity to shower the pups with attention, and a few “special” treats whenever they came to visit.

Barbara was blessed with numerous grandchildren and step-grandchildren who she adored. She loved sharing their interests, cheering them on at numerous musical concerts and sporting events. Barbara loved going to Amber and Laura Lomolino’s dance recitals and then her time with them during their numerous vacations and annual Easter trips to Kennebunk. (Easter was always a special full family holiday where Barbara hosted a huge Easter egg hunt for all the grandchildren who all unselfishly participated, no matter how old they got!) Barbara loved the years she lived with her grandsons, Jeremy and Adrian Sudol, along with all the times she shared shopping, talking, dining, cooking and baking with her granddaughters, Kristin Farrand and Nikki (Farrand) Rayburn, their mom, Pam Saunders and then with Nikki’s husband, Casey Rayburn. One of Barbara’s last cherished memories was the joyous baby shower for her granddaughter, Amara Walker and then the birth of her great grandson, Walker O’Connell.

Barbara loved her cousin, Mary Lou Small. Throughout their lives the time they carved out together to travel and visit each other created beautiful memories for them both. One of their favorite places to go was the casino. Barbara just loved to visit the casino, and did so often, whether with her cousin Mary Lou, or her daughter-in-law, Wendy Farrand. She never missed an opportunity to play the slots!

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Violet (Rogers) Yurkshot, her wonderful and loving husband, Merrill Farrand, her sister and her husband, Betty and Arthur Cobb of Coventry, Conn., and her great-grandson Kevin A. Bowden of Portsmouth, N.H.

Barbara will be sorely missed by her children, Merrill Farrand and his wife Wendy, of Limerick, Jill Farrand and Mark Sudol of Kennebunk, Robin Lomolino and her husband Larry, of Washingtonville, N.Y., daughter-in-law, Pam Saunders and her husband Kurt of Kennebunk, her grandchildren, and her stepgrandchildren, Sam, Nealy, Justin, and Aria.

The family would like to thank the caring healthcare professionals at SMHC Visiting Nurses, as well as the staff at Huntington Commons, especially Jessica and her daughter Meadow.

A private service will be held in the spring.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Barbara‘s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

﻿

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name are encouraged to: Animal Welfare Society,

PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094;

or St. Mary’s Food Pantry,

236 Eldridge Road,

Wells, ME 04090

﻿

Guest Book