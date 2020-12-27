NORTH YARMOUTH – Gladys V. Conrad, 92, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Gladys was raised on a farm in Pennsylvania with her parents, Elmer and Ethel (Brady) Keinard and her older siblings, Horace and Peggy. She went to work at Luden’s (much later Hershey) candy factory, where she would work for over 30 years. She married Marlin Conrad Sr. and they had a son, Marlin Jr. They upgraded a one room school house in Blandon into a snug home, where Gladys lived until Marlin Jr. was grown and she moved into Reading. Marlin Sr. passed away in 1962 at age 32. She was a dedicated mother, raising her son alone.

She loved to travel and visited Europe and several states when Marlin Jr. was in the military. She enjoyed crocheting, leaving several afghans to keep her family warm. She specialized in old-fashioned farm and Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. She collected swan figurines and stuffed bears. She continued to travel visiting numerous states from Maine to California, and even Hawaii.

She joined partner Glynn Hook to again live on a farm where, during their visits, she educated her grandchildren about farm life and its joys. She loved raising all forms of poultry from chickens to peacocks. The grandchildren also loved their yearly visit to Hershey Park with Grandma.

After Glynn’s death she moved to Maine to be with her family. She lived at Northfield Green in Portland and later at Cape Memory Care in Cape Elizabeth.

She leaves behind son, Marlin and daughter-in-law Kathleen; grandchildren, Claton Conrad, 38, and his wife Michelle Benner, Elliot Conrad, 36, and his wife Sarah Studley, and Galina Conrad, 34; and great-grandson, Jax almost 3. She is much loved and will be sorely missed!

