SANFORD – Harriet E. Guillemette, 95, of Sanford, died at her home on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 27, at the Lafrance-Lambert and Black Funeral Home located at 29 Winter Street in Sanford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Monday, Dec. 28, at St Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church located on North Avenue in Sanford.

Due to the current situation with Covid-19, mourners will be asked to wear a mask and maintain proper social distance. In accordance with state guidelines there will be a maximum of 50 mourners permitted in church. Services will also be live-streamed at http://www.stthereseparishmaine.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

