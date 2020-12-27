KENNEBUNKPORT – Priscilla Brown Martin, 92, a lifetime resident of Kennebunkport and longtime local teacher, died Saturday evening at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford following a period of failing health.

Priscilla was born Sept. 23, 1928, at home in Kennebunkport, the daughter of E. Stanley and Katharine Adams Brown, and attended schools in Kennebunkport. Her class was the last class to graduate from Kennebunkport High School in 1946. She furthered her education attending Lesley College in Cambridge, Mass., and then University of Maine, where she earned her master’s degree in education.

Briefly residing in Marblehead, Mass., with her new husband, Leo, she began her long teaching career with the Marblehead Schools before returning to teach in Kennebunkport. Priscilla taught many elementary students in Kennebunkport and Kennebunk, with just a few years off to raise her own family, retiring in 1994 after more than 30 years in education.

She was a member of the South Congregational Church in Kennebunkport, the Powder Puffs Women’s investment club, P.E.O., and several teacher’s associations. First and fore-most in Priscilla’s life was her family, her children and now grandchildren, whom she adored and loved to spend as much time as she could. Priscilla also enjoyed working in her gardens. She did find time to travel and was not uncommon to have at least one trip a year, including a memorable trip she took in her mid-fifty’s to backpack across Europe, including an opportunity through a friend to enter East Berlin when it was under communist control, which gave her many stories to share with her family and friends.

Priscilla was predeceased by the love of her life, Leo G. Martin, who died April 3, 2019, after 68 years of marriage.

Survivors her son. Gary E. Martin and his wife Tammy, her daughter. Susan L. Martin, three grandchildren, Katharine L. Courville of Concord, N.H., Chad M. Courville and Adam J. Martin, a sister, Jane Houston, all of Kennebunkport, and several nieces and nephews.

Due to current Covid concerns, a graveside service will be held in the spring in Arundel Cemetery.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Priscilla‘s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Should friends desire, donations can be made to the Leo G. and Priscilla B. Martin Scholarship Fund ℅ Friends of RSU21,

and sent to

177 Alewive Road,

Kennebunk, ME 04043, to offer scholarship support to students pursuing a career in education.

Guest Book