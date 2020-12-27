RAHWAY, N.J. – Mary A. McArdle, 90, of Rahway, N.J., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.

Visiting will be held on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, from 3-5 p.m., at Petit Davis Funeral Home, 371 W. Milton Ave., Rahway, N.J. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at 10 a.m., at Divine Mercy Parish, 232 Central Ave., Rahway, N.J. Internment will follow in St Mary’s Cemetery, Clark, N.J.

Mary was born in Pittston, Pa., and moved to Rahway, N.J., in 1957. Mary was a graduate of St John’s High School in Pittston and the Scranton Lackawanna Business College in Scranton, Pa. She was an office manager at Hansome Energy Systems, Linden, N.J., for over 30 years. After retiring, she enjoyed line dancing, knitting, and playing cards with her friends of many years.

Mary was the loving wife of the late Robert G. McArdle, who passed away in 2004.

She is survived by her sons, Robert McArdle and his spouse Richard Rothisberger of Falmouth, Maine, James and his wife Susan McArdle of Morris Plains, N.J., William and his wife Lisa McArdle of Clark, N.J., and her daughter, Maureen Stellmach of Iselin, N.J., and her sister, Margaret McHale of Wilmington, Del., and six grandchildren, James McArdle, Timothy and his wife Aly McArdle, Danielle and her husband Waylon LaPointe, Margaret McArdle, Christina McArdle, Stephen McArdle, and two great-grandchildren, Raegan LaPointe and Melody McArdle.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s memory to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

or http://www.stjude.org/donate

