SANFORD – A Golden Heart stopped beating and Jesus called him home. Biff Jackson, 88 years young, left this world on Dec. 18, 2020 for his eternal home. A man with a sense of humor, who loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. He was a good and kind man and loved by many. Biff will be remembered by many. Biff was born and raised in Van Nuys, Calif. and before he graduated from high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and traveled the world over. He proudly served 20 years for our great Country and worked at the Portsmouth Navy Shipyard as a “gold hat” and where he finally retired after 20 years. Mr. Jackson was an active member of the Bektash Shriner Club of Concord, NH where he belonged to Patrol C. He also belonged to the Legion of Honor and served as their Chaplain for many years. Locally, he was a member of the American Legion T.W. Cole Post # 19 and a lifetime member of Sanford Elks Lodge # 1470, both in Sanford. Biff also attended the North Parish Congregational Church UCC in Sanford.He will be sadly missed by all the people who loved him and by his loving family.Biff is lovingly survived by his wife of 40 years, Jeanette Jackson; his stepdaughters, Brenda Durand, Pam Barreras and Jim, Deborah Otis, Crystal Helmriech and Alan, Susan Smith, his stepson Ronald Bernard, Jr., and Jean. Also, his grandchildren, Ryan Normand and Lisa, Randi Romano and Duane, Kim Marie Normand, Megan and Chip Canning, Brandon Durand, and Jenn, Salena Helmriech, Elizabeth Helmriech; and five great- grandchildren.He was predeceased by two greatly loved sons-in-law Richard (Geeboo) Normand and Prescott (Otie) Otis. You will always be loved and missed, but always in our hearts.Memorial Services will be held later when it is safe for all to gather and remember Biff’s life.To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.comThe Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the:Deacon’s Fund at the North ParishCongregational Church893 Main StreetSanford, ME 04073

