SOUTHINGTON, Conn. – Born Feb. 18, 1932, died on Dec. 14, 2020. She leaves behind five sons and two daughters: John Monahan and wife Donna Watts of Plainfield, Vt.; Daniel Monahan and wife Janet of Centerville, Ohio; Jean Monahan of Salem, Mass.; Kevin Monahan and wife Sally of Stoughton, Mass.; Mike Monahan and wife Jean of Middletown, Conn.; Mary Crivell and husband Paul of Mill Creek, Wash.; and Pat Monahan and wife Maggie of Huntington, N.Y.

She greatly enjoyed her 15 grandchildren (to date she has four great-grandchildren, too). Her surviving siblings are Carol and husband John Flynn of South Portland, and her brother, Daniel and wife Carol Heldman of West Chester, Pa. She loved her many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. Patricia was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, and by an infant son, Joseph, her brother, Mike, and her parents, Lloyd and Blanche Heldman.

Patricia Monahan grew up in Cumberland, Maine, and graduated from Greely Institute in 1950. She then went on to graduate from Bates College in 1954, where she studied English literature and acted in several college theatre productions. She began her teaching career at Bristol High School, in Connecticut, where she met her husband, John S. Monahan. After she and her husband established their family, she resumed her teaching career at Cheshire Academy in Cheshire, Conn. Between 1973 and 1997 she worked at the Academy, and for eight years she worked in the admissions office, four of those years as the Director. She was a member of the Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. In retirement she was a Literacy Volunteer and a Religious Education mentor at St. Dominic’s church in Southington, Conn.

Services for Patricia will be held at DellaVecchia Funeral Home at a later date. Services TBA.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Literacy Volunteers

of America.

