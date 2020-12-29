SACO – Lorraine L. Vassill, 91, of Saco died peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 24, 2020. She was born on Sept. 7, 1929, the second of six siblings to Albany and Imelda Bergeron of Biddeford. She was educated in the local Catholic schools and was employed at the Pepperell Mill for 35 years. She married her husband, Peter G. Vassill on October 6, 1950. They were married for 50 years before Peter passed away in July 2001.

Lorraine lived a full life, always energetic and ready to go! She had a large social network and always enjoyed having coffee with friends. Lorraine was true to her family and never missed anyone’s birthday or any other milestone occasion to celebrate. In her younger days, she was a self-described beach bum, never passing up an opportunity to sun bathe or take a walk on the beach in the summer. She and Peter loved to travel and spend time with friends and family, especially their grandchildren. Lorraine was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Saco.

Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, Albany and Imelda Bergeron, two brothers, Albany and Donald Bergeron, two sisters, Doris Vanasse, and Suzanne Guay.

She is survived by one son, George S. Vassill and his wife Diane, granddaughter, Katie V. Zullo and her husband Steve, grandson Nathan P. Vassill and his wife Heather, four great-grandchildren, Zoe and Mia Zullo, George and Eva Vassill.

Arrangements are in the care of Cote’s Funeral Home and she will be laid to rest at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. Due to COVID 19, there will be no calling hours and the burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, her family encourages you to donate to the charity of your choice in her name.

