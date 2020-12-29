CUMBERLAND – Susan Ruth Bergeron, 76, passed away peacefully on Dec. 24, 2020, after a six-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. She was born on Sept. 7, 1944, in Portland, Maine, to Russell and Elizabeth (Ketchum) Foster and grew up in Auburn, Maine.

During high school, her family moved to the Portland area and she graduated from Deering High School in 1964. Following high school, she went on to become a beautician.

Susan spent over 30 years working for Fairchild Semiconductor in South Portland. She enjoyed traveling, photography and lighthouses. Susan’s favorite trip was an Alaskan cruise and a trip through the Yosemite National Park.

She is survived by her son, Michael A. Bergeron, and his wife Anne and their daughter, Elizabeth Bergeron. Elizabeth, was Susan’s only granddaughter and held a very special place in her heart.

She is also survived by her two sisters, Marilyn Moore of Rutland, Vermont, and Emily and her husband Harold Sprague of Portland, Maine, former spouse, John A. Bergeron, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition, she is survived by her friend, Sally Mulligan. Susan was predeceased by her parents.

Due to the current conditions of COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held later in the spring. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Susan’s online guestbook and offer condolences to her family.

Arrangements, Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous