SOUTH PORTLAND – Guy “Mike” Maiorano, 79, of South Portland, Maine, and Stuart, Florida, died Dec. 21, 2020, of Parkinson’s Disease after many years of declining health. He was born Aug. 11, 1941, in Portland, to Pasquale and Violet Maiorano. After raising his family in Cape Elizabeth, he returned to his beloved Willard Beach and spent over 25 winters in Florida.

He started M & M Electric in 1968 and throughout over 40 years in business he made many friends. Known for a wonderful sense of humor, Mike always had a joke or a funny story to tell. He loved children and enjoyed nothing more than putting a smile on their face. As a young dad, he was often seen with a van full of the neighborhood kids heading to Red’s for ice cream. Likewise, he always had a stash of toys ready for crying, tired toddlers walking home from the beach. Mike jogged on Willard Beach every day and because he always had treats for his furry friends, became known as the “dog guy.”

He is survived by the three loves of his life, wife of 55 years, Jean Ridge Maiorano, daughters, Kristina Truesdale of Yarmouth and Allison Decker of San Francisco. Also, his son-in-law, Will Truesdale and favorite niece, Janice J. Ward of Jupiter, Florida, whom he loved like a daughter. His three grandsons, Joseph Michael and Lincoln Ridge Truesdale and Asa Blue Decker were his pride and joy. We will forever remember his fun-loving spirit, generosity, and unconditional love.

A devout Catholic, he attended Holy Cross church his entire life. However, because of Covid there will be no mass or service until summer, when we will happily celebrate and memorialize his life.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.

