HARPSWELL – Barbara C. Sawyer, 84, of Harpswell, passed away peacefully in her home with her husband of 61 years by her side, on Dec. 25, 2020 after an 11-year battle with multiple myeloma. She was born on Oct. 19, 1936 in Atlantic City, N.J.

She was predeceased by her parents George and Huerta (Jenke) Conover and survived by her husband, Robert H. Sawyer; son, Robert P. Sawyer and his wife Jennifer; and daughter, Barbara L. Sawyer.

A gregarious people person, known for her quick wit, she made many lifelong friends as a teacher, a regional sales director, a volunteer for the Brunswick People Plus Center and as an avid bowler.

The family will announce a celebration of Barbara’s life in the paper when it is safe to gather.

Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

Family encourages donations, in lieu of flowers, to the American Cancer

Association.

Guest Book