CONOVER, N.C. – Kathy Young, 74, of Conover, N.C., passed away unexpectedly, Dec. 15, 2020 in Hickory, N.C., surrounded by family. At her side were her husband, Jerry Young and daughters, Lori Perkins and Karen Young. Her son Bill Young was with her virtually from his home in Nevada.

All who met Kathy knew her warm and generous spirit. She loved her family completely and unconditionally, and was particularly happy in her role as Grammie. She loved animals and enjoyed traveling. Kathy considered Maine, where she was born and spent her summers, to be home.

Kathy attended church regularly and her faith was a major part of her life. She loved music and enjoyed being in choral and handbell choirs.

By nature, Kathy was always the first to lend a helping hand and was one of the first volunteers for Hospice of Catawba Valley. With an outgoing personality, she loved to chat and was very to-the-point.

Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Harris Belmain, her father, Errol Belmain; and her brother, Robert Belmain.

Kathy is survived by her brother, Richard “Dick” Belmain of North Berwick; her husband of 57 years Gerald “Jerry” Young of Conover, N.C.; daughters, Lori Young Perkins of Frederick, Md. and Karen Young of Hickory, N.C., son, William “Bill” Young of Reno, Nev.; five granddaughters; and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choosing.

