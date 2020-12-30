Barbara C. Sawyer 1936 – 2020 HARPSWELL – Barbara C Sawyer, 84, of Harpswell, passed away peacefully in her home, with her husband of 61 years by her side on Dec. 25, 2020, after an 11-year battle with multiple myeloma. She was born on Oct. 19, 1936, to parents George and Huerta (Jenke) Conover in Atlantic City, N.J. Her mother married John M. Hoyt Jr. after George passed away in 1948. Barbara graduated from Radford Collage, the women’s division of Virginia Polytechnic Institute, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1958. She enjoyed young people and taught in physical education, as a multi-curriculum substitute and a special education teacher for more than 20 years. She worked her way from a House of Lloyd demonstrator to Regional Director of her sales area. She also volunteered as a trip coordinator at the Brunswick People Plus Center. An avid bowler, she bowled until just four months before her death. A gregarious people person, known for her quick wit, she made many lifelong friends. She was predeceased by her parents and survived by her husband, Robert H. Sawyer; son, Robert P. Sawyer and his wife Jennifer; and daughter, Barbara L. Sawyer. Due to the danger associated with large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not have a service for Barbara until it is safe to do so. They will announce a celebration of her life in the paper when it is safe to gather. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. The family would encourage donations to the American Cancer Association in lieu of flowers.

Guest Book