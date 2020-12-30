HARPSWELL – A loving mother, sister, and wife, Jane Wacker Collins passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 23, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

Jane was born on Dec. 14, 1950, in Abington, Pa. and lived in the Philadelphia area until her family moved to Cumberland, when she was a teenager. She graduated from Greely High School and then went on to obtain her Bachelor of Science in mathematics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., where she met her future husband, Douglas John Collins. Jane and Doug were married on Nov. 25, 1972.

Jane had a career as a surety bond underwriter at the Aetna Insurance Company in Hartford, Conn. before being promoted to motherhood with the birth of a daughter, Samantha Lynn. Together, the family followed Doug’s career and lived in Connecticut, Bermuda, and England. Jane and Doug retired to Harpswell in 2010, where they have enjoyed the water and wildlife.

Jane’s battle with cancer began in 2012 and she has fought hard over the past eight years to stay strong, persevere through pain, and maintain her active lifestyle. Jane and her family are very grateful for all of the medical professionals who have been a part of her journey.

A warm, nurturing, and adaptable woman, Jane lived her values through her actions. Jane expressed her love for the people in her life through her incredible selflessness, outstanding cooking, beautiful knitting, and fun-filled driving of her boat on Little Sebago Lake.

Among her favorite leisure pursuits were travel, which brought her to six of the seven continents, and tennis. Her love for, and skill with, technology earned her the nickname “The Help Desk” with family and friends.

Whether for a holiday or everyday gathering, she had a very special way of bringing people together. She had an amazing memory, making her a great storyteller and a wonderful friend who would always follow up on the nuanced details of your life. Jane was also active in the community as a volunteer and board member for the Harpswell Heritage Land Trust.

Jane was predeceased by her mother, Ellen Jane Scott Wacker, and her father, Albert Rudolph Wacker.

She is survived by her husband, Doug; her daughter and son-in-law, Samantha and William Cogswell; her sister and brother-in-law, Betsy and Bill Gianetta, her brother and brother’s partner, Bruce Wacker and Phillip Lott; her niece and nephew-in-law, Emily Gianetta and Andrew Groleau, and her nephew, Will Gianetta.

The family will hold a virtual Celebration of Life on Jan. 2, 2021 at 3 p.m. To gain access information for this gathering, please fill out the form at the following address https://bit.ly/2M7KTpX. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harpswell Heritage Land Trust or the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (NETRF).

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous