WESTPORT ISLAND – Margery A. Burhoe, 83, formally of Westborough, Mass., passed away in her home Dec. 18, 2020.Born to Alston E. Winter and Anna B. (Paige) Winter of Worcester, Mass. moved to North Grafton, Mass. at 5 weeks old where she grew up with her sister, Helen Winter (deceased). She was married to her husband John E. Burhoe for 32 years prior to his death in 1991 where they shared a home in Westborough, Mass., Cumberland, Wis. and Westport Island. She is survived by her daughter, Carol A. Burhoe of Julesberg, Colo., son, John W. Burhoe of Holliston, Mass., daughter-in-law, Jeanne M. Burhoe of Holliston, Mass.; grandchildren, Winter Burhoe, Nikita Burhoe, and Evan Burhoe; and three great-grandchildren.Private memorial services will be held in Massachusetts and will be scheduled at a later date when it is safer to do so. Since she has been cremated, burial will be private and reserved for family only. Memories and condolences may be shared at http://www.directcremationofmaine.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.

