Eagle Scout project helps local bird populations

When Patrick Wahlig learned about the loss of bird habitat he decided to take action and build 16 bluebird nest boxes and four screech owl nest boxes for his Eagle Scout project.

Wahlig, who belongs to of Boy Scout Troop #93 in Falmouth, chose his project in response to declining bird populations across the Northeast, which has been attributed to the loss of bird habitat to development.

According to a recent species inventory at the new Morrill-Stillings Bird Sanctuary, where the structures will be placed, bluebirds, tree swallows, northern screech owls and saw-whet owls are the species that would benefit from the construction of artificial nesting structures.

The project was started in February 2020, but due to many pandemic-related delays it was just completed in late October. Land trust board members, staff and Boy Scouts placed the boxes in November; they are all ready for nesting season in the spring.

Environmental Leaders Scholarship open to Maine students

Chewonki has announced two $15,000 Maine Youth Environmental Leaders Scholarships are available to support Maine students who would like to attend Maine Coast Semester at Chewonki during the spring or fall of their junior year in high school.

The scholarship covers about half of tuition and fees. Successful applicants will be in the top 20% of their class, have the support of a school or community leader, have demonstrated an appreciation for the natural world and want to create positive change. The application deadline is Feb. 15, 2021.

Maine Coast Semester at Chewonki is a semester-long academically rigorous residential program based in Wiscasset. Learning takes place in both in the classroom and outside, as well as backcountry expeditions, where students explore human ecology and the intersection between humans and their natural, social and built environments. More information can be found at mainecoastsemester.chewonki.org/admissions/scholarship.

Portland students benefit from Dunkin’ grant

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation recently provided a grant of $10,000 to the Foundation for Portland Public Schools. The Foundation will use the grant for outdoor bagged breakfast and lunch distribution at Portland schools and to provide personal protective equipment to school families.

The grant is part of two rounds of national funding the foundation has executed during the COVID-19 pandemic, including $1 million in emergency hunger relief grants and $500,000 in annual health and hunger relief grants.

These grants are part of a commitment by Dunkin’, Dunkin’s Foundation and Dunkin’ franchisees to provide health and hunger organizations with the support they need, as many are seeing a significant increase in the volume of people they serve and are facing unprecedented and costly challenges in the wake of the pandemic.

