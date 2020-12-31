BRUNSWICK/ORR’S ISLAND – It is with very heavy hearts that we report the passing of Cathy A. Luce, 72. Cathy was preceded in death by her father, Alvah C. Luce, her mother, Lillian Luce Smith; and brother, Alvah C. Luce II.

Cathy leaves behind her siblings, Connie Luce Howland and husband Larry of Colorado Springs, Colo., David A. Luce and his partner Lois “Missy“ Jamison of Bangor, Patricia Luce Beene of Natick, Mass. and Ellen Luce Warren of Spring, Texas. Cathy also leaves behind nephews and nieces, Gary E. Clukey, Lauri Luce, L. Steven Beene II, John Charles Warren, Katelyn C. Reid and Trevor H. Luce.

Cathy graduated from Brunswick High School, class of 1966, and then spent her first summer hitchhiking around Europe. Upon returning, she attended Bay Path Jr. College graduating with an associate degree and then went on to become a flight attendant with TWA.

Cathy loved travel, and her flying career took her all over the world. She traveled far and wide making friends everywhere she went. She was based in her beloved Chicago for her first 20 years with TWA where she became a longtime friend of Bill’s. She then transferred to Boston so she could move back to Maine, commuting to her job, while residing in Harpswell for her last nine years with the airlines.

Cathy always loved Maine. No matter where she traveled throughout her life, she always said there was no place prettier than Maine.

In 2005, Cathy relocated to the Pacific North West after retiring from her career with TWA and settling on the beautiful property she called “Far Away” in Brinnon, Wash. That was her “little piece of heaven”. Stepping into that property was like leaving the world behind and she made it a true place of love, contemplation, and hospitality.

Cathy was very active in the local communities of Brinnon and Quilcene, making lasting friendships throughout the Olympic Peninsula. Living on the Hood Canal and experienced on the water, she trained and became a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. She worked for home health caring for the elderly and later worked part time at both the community center and the senior center and also volunteered at both the schools becoming a substitute para educator.

She had a heart for helping children and they loved her. What most profoundly affected Cathy was the suffering of a child which led her to working closely with the apostolate of Totus Tuus, a children’s hospice in the remote area of Bogota, Columbia where Cathy ministered to and gave loving care to terminally ill children for several months.

Cathy was dedicated to her church family as well with lots of wonderful memories at St. Mary Star of the Sea in Pt. Townsend and Queen of Angels in Port Angeles. She entered religious life as Disciple of Jesus and Mary and ultimately within that community became a Missionary of Mercy, offering her life and prayer for the good of others.

In 2018, Cathy decided she was ready to sell her home in Brinnon and return to her true home in Maine. She purchased a tow behind camper and set out traveling across the U.S., again meeting and loving people all along the way. She landed back in Harpswell in June of 2018 with a huge sigh of relief to finally be home again along with her constant and faithful companion, Benny, by her side.

Cathy rekindled many relationships with her high school friends. She again sought out her love of children by working at St. John’s School. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she felt at home in her continued pursuit of her dedication to her faith.

At last – Cathy was home; she was at peace with her life.

Cathy will always be remembered for her exuberance, her kindness to her friends and community, her joyous energy and spirit of adventure. She will always be known for her winning smile and her gracious way of life.

Cathy has been a bright shining star in the lives of so many, forever in our hearts, never forgotten and loved into eternity. She will be profoundly missed…until we meet again our dear sweet Cathy……..

There will be a “Celebration of Cathy’s Life” in the Spring/2021. Date to be determined. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com

