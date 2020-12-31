Donald Cheetham 1926 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Donald Cheetham, 94, passed away on Dec. 28, 2020, from a broken heart after losing the love of his life, “Peggy” only three weeks ago. He was born in Topsham on Sept. 14,1929, to parents Eliza and William Cheetham. His education began at the John A. Cone school in Topsham and continued at Brunswick High School. He left high school during World War II to enlist in the Navy where he was stationed aboard the USS LST 535. He participated in the D-Day operations making 26 landings on the beaches of Normandy transporting troops and equipment. After serving three years in the Navy he returned to complete his high school education and asked his high school sweetheart, Clarisse “Peggy” Wilson, to marry him. They were married on Feb. 7, 1948. Donald entered the workforce after returning from the war. He worked at the Feldspar Mill, Central Maine Power, Verney Corporation and completed 41 years of employment as a design draftsman at Bath Iron Works. He was a member and Past Master of the Masonic Lodge #8 A.F. & A.M. in Brunswick. He volunteered his time to The Boy Scouts of America Organization and became a troop leader. Donald was a man of many talents and interests. He could be found behind a camera taking photos of his children, grandchildren, pets and his love of the natural environment. His love of photography would lead him to a part time job filming Bowdoin College’s Football Team during weekend games for player review. When not behind a camera he could be found in his vegetable garden cultivating vegetables with his beloved pets close by. He was an avid runner in his senior years and was a member of Brunswick’s Running Start. Donald was a wonderful husband, dad, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather and father in law to all who loved him and will be missed. He was predeceased by his wife, Clarisse “Peggy” Cheetham; he is survived by his children: Mark Cheetham and his wife Karen; Piper (Cheetham) Bolduc and her husband Michael; and daughter Pierette (Cheetham) Bouchard and her husband Kenneth and their children Noelle Bouchard, Allison Bouchard; grandchild Debbi Cheetham-Wilmot and her husband Kevin; great-grandchildren Devin Cheetham-Wilmot, Zowie Cheetham-Wilmot, Baylee Cheetham-Wilmot and nephews Dennis Campbell, Peter Campbell and recently reunited nephew James Morawiec. The family of Donald Cheetham would like to thank Dionne’s Assisted Living Facility for their care and kindness shown to our dad in the last several years. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory please visit http://www.brackettfh.com.

