PORTLAND – It took 10 long, arduous and courageously fought years for cancer to take Donna from us. Thanks to the skillful guidance of Dr. Laurie Small, Maine Medical Partners, and her staff at the Scarborough Campus, we had Donna for seven years longer than we were supposed to, but it will never, ever be long enough. Determination, strength and prayers (thanks to so many) went a long way. Donna is now in heaven with her mom and her husband’s parents, John B. and Angela M. Rague.Donna Marie was born on August 9, 1957 to Joseph J. and Antoinette J. (Montecalvo) Madjerac. She attended local schools and graduated from Deering High School in 1975. Donna met her husband of 42 years, John P. Rague, while both were working for the Engineering Department of the City of Portland. Together they raised a son, J. Scot Rague who now resides with his two sons, Santino W. Rague (14) and Dominic V. Rague (12) in Westbrook.Oh, the disapproving looks she would give her husband whenever he would say to her, “everybody loves Donna”, but the truth is, everybody does love Donna, especially her two grandsons who lovingly call her “Neenie”, and her granddaughter, Heather Damon, who calls her Nana. She will always be in the hearts of her former daughter-in-law, Wendy Williams to whom she was more a mother than a mother-in-law, and her father’s long-time partner, Dorothy Pizzo. Donna was the oldest of four children. She will be sorely missed by her sister, Denise Greye and her husband Mark, a brother, Joseph Madjerac and his wife Lisa, her sister Maria Hannes and her husband Marc Thiboutot. And, of course, by her husband John’s siblings, Annette DiMillo and her husband Jerry, Bob Rague and Mike Rague; as well as dozens of cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be further missed by many close friends, several of whom she met at the Italian Heritage Center and the Elks Club. Whenever there was a need for a “volunteer” for any event at either club, Donna was always was the first to be asked for they knew she would never say no. Although she had many talents, the one we will all remember the most is her cooking. She added “love” to all of her recipes. As hundreds would attest, simply put, Donna was “the best”! A very special thank you goes out to the “angels” who work at Hospice of Southern Maine and the Gosnell House in Scarborough. Absolutely amazing, wonderful people. In keeping with Donna’s wishes, a viewing will be held privately. A “Celebration of Live” will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. To share memories or to offer online condolences to the Rague family please visit, http://www.athutchins.com. In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to theBarbara Bush Children’s Hospital, Philanthropy Department,22 Bramhall St.,Portland, ME 04102

