FALMOUTH – On Dec. 14, 2020, Deborah, 63, of Falmouth, passed at home with Philip and their dogs, Henry and Dixie, by her side after suffering from congestive heart failure for many years.

Deborah graduated from Portland High School in 1975, and moved to Florida. After meeting Phil on a visit back to Maine, Deborah moved back to Portland. Philip and Deborah were married for 39 years. They lived in Falmouth most of their married life. For the past eight years they worked together growing high-bush blueberries in their field at “The Tavern”. Deborah enjoyed cooking, baking and going to craft fairs with her friends.

She is survived by her mother, Gladys Knowlton; her stepson, Chad W. Chase, his wife Jessica; and her three grandkids, Hunter, Parker and Lilly; plus Phil’s mother, Diana Chase; many members of the Chase family; Deborah’s cousin, Peter Adams and his family; and many friends.

No service has been planned at this time.

Guest Book