It was an early Christmas for Manchester School special education teacher Megan Juhase-Nehez and the school when she was chosen as the grand prize winner in the Dunkin’ Raise a Cup to Teachers sweepstakes. Juhase-Nehez was chosen from more than 6,000 sweepstakes nominations for a Dunkin’s grand prize of $5,000, a new computer and free Dunkin’ coffee for a year. Her students also received $10 gift cards and Manchester School received an additional $5,000, as well.

Juhase-Nehez was nominated by Casey Melanson of Windham whose son was Juhase-Nehez’s student last year. The criteria was to nominate deserving teachers in the community who are invaluable in the role they play in children’s lives, both in and out of the classroom.

“(Juhase-Nehez) is the kind of teacher that figures out what works best for each student,” Melanson said. “She gave my son the confidence to know he could do anything he put his mind to. She always has her students’ well-being in mind and encourages them to aim high.”

Juhase-Nehez has been a teacher for 13 years and has taught at Manchester School for three of those years. She said the new computer will be used by her children for remote learning sessions.

The Windham Historical Society is welcoming the new year with a new feature on their Facebook page. Beginning on New Year’s Day, the society will post an entry from the diary of 19-year-old Lena Megguire of Windham. The diary details the girl’s life in the year 1898 and gives a glimpse into what it was like to be a housemaid in Portland’s West End in the Victorian era. Follow the society’s Facebook page and watch daily as a small slice of history unfolds.

Seniors wishing to start off the New Year on the right foot with a fitness program may want to consider the Senior Fitness Challenge being sponsored by Windham Parks & Recreation.

The four-week challenge Jan. 8-29 targets a different goal each week. The program is free, but registration is required in order to receive the packet needed to participate. Parks & Recreation will follow the participants’ progress and award prizes to the top scoreres each week. All who complete the program will be entered into the grand prize drawing at the end of the challenge. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation department at 892-1905 or go to windhamrecreation.com.

