Between Sep. 1 and Nov. 30, the median sale price of existing single-family homes in Maine increased by 22.2 percent from the same period in 2019—from $225,000 to $270,000. (The median indicates that half of the homes sold for more and half sold for less.)

With 2021 forecasts showing prices all over Maine continuing to increase, we took a snapshot of what’s on the market around median prices in Maine’s Midcoast.

These listings were active at time of filing on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

5 Arrowhead Dr., Brunswick, Cumberland County. Recent median sales price: $385,500

$354,900 | 3 Beds | 1.5 Baths | 2,237 SF | 0.36 Acres

This home is located on a double lot off of Church Rd. on the west side of town. Desirables include a two-car attached garage with overhead storage, new appliances, skylights, a wood stove, a fully finished basement with half bath for additional work/play space and a deck overlooking the backyard. We’ll let you compare the price per square this home would be in Portland.

5 Crawford Dr., Bath, Sagadahoc County. Recent median sales price: $291,000

$279,900 | 4 Beds | 1.5 Baths | 1,809 SF | 0.39 Acres

The warmth and creativity that this home lacks in curb appeal is made up for by the bright, contemporary interior that has been updated with new appliances, granite countertops and cabinets in the kitchen and a black wood stove against a black brick wall in the living room, which will supplement the two heat pumps. A first-floor bedroom and half bathroom make a great space for guests on people who want to mostly stick to one floor.

10 Middle St., Lisbon, Androscoggin County. Recent median sales price: $215,500

$224,900 | 3 Bed | 2 Bath | 1,356 SF | 0.38 Acres

While the new owner will have to put those ever familiar “finishing touches” on this property, the circa 1900 Victorian has had extensive remodeling, including new floors and windows, updated kitchen and bathrooms and six brand new heat pumps. The third floor has potential to be finished for two more bedrooms. The seller is offering a $10,000 allowance toward the buyer’s choice of upgrades and improvements.

