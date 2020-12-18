The Citizen condominium development has long been a dream of Mercie and Steve Normand, who operated a Brunswick Bed & Breakfast before moving out of the downtown area.

But after a dozen years away from the activity of being in town, the Normands felt it was time to move back, and decided to design and build a condominium for themselves and seven future neighbors.

HIGHLIGHTS Eight condominiums developed by local owners will embody a modern lifestyle with eco-friendly design and finishes, including geothermal heating/cooling and optional rooftop solar

Located just two blocks from Maine St., residents will experience Brunswick’s rich dining, shopping and arts scene without getting in a car

Expected occupancy late 2021

The Citizen will have eight high-quality, single-level units designed to complement an easy, urban lifestyle. Just two blocks from Maine St., each home includes two parking spaces with electric vehicle charging capabilities, storage, private outdoor space, a spacious kitchen and a gas fireplace. The building elements will be chosen for quality and sound attenuation capability.

Two units will be in a completely renovated historic home, and the other six will sit next door in a new, near net-zero carbon emissions building with enclosed lower-level parking, ample storage and an elevator.

As future residents, Mercie and Steve are deeply involved in the success of this venture. Steve, an architect, developed the concept and design and they have compiled a team consisting of a highly respected contractor, architect and real estate firm to make this unique property a long-lasting success.

Learn more at thecitizenbrunswick.com.

Units at The Citizen are listed by Emily McConnell at Vitalius Real Estate Group. Please contact Emily at 207.613.6304 or [email protected]

