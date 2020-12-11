These listings were active at time of publication on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

99 Calderwood Ln., Rockport

$6,975,000 | 4 Beds | 5 Baths | 5,470 SF | 1.91 Acres

“Nimaha” is a fully restored historic residence with panoramic views of the Penobscot Bay. The shingle-style main residence was designed by Cyrus Porter Brown and originally built in 1903 for Edward Bok, the Philadelphia-based editor of “Ladies Home Journal,” who, while inventing the term “living room,” was a prolific anti-suffragist. Oh well, the estate, which includes a carriage house apartment and deep-water dock, is amazing! The elaborate grounds retain an original design by Frederick Law Olmsted and a pebble beach runs along the 354± feet of shoreline.

255 Ocean Ave., Kennebunkport

$6,995,000 | 4 Beds | 3 Baths | 3,054 SF | 3.33 Acres

The main selling point of this property is a buildable oceanfront lot that is included with a home set back in the trees, which has totally vibing, well-kept 1970s details—terra cotta brick floors, thick, dark natural wood everything, white-carpeted stairs, globe vanity lights in the bathroom and an arrangement for single level living. This property is one lot away from Walker Point.

Sheephead Island, Deer Isle

$7,975,000 | 9 Beds | 4 Baths | 3,600 SF | 65 Acres

Living on an island is kind of a headache, one might think.But Sheephead Island is connected to Deer Isle at low tide, adding a level of accessibility to the existing deep-water dock. On the island are two homes—five bedrooms in the historic colonial, pictured, and four in a more contemporary structure. There’s also an artist’s studio and a boathouse, all surrounded by miles of ledges, tidal pools and broad beaches. Trails run through fields and forest where you’ll also find a swimming pond. The property has been on the market for almost two-and-a-half years. Make an offer.

79 Peabody Dr., Mount Desert

$8,300,000 | 8 Beds | 5 Baths | 7,128 SF | 6.1 Acres

“Cow Cove” is another historic estate on the market in these echelons and it is changing hands for the first time in over 70 years. Designed by Peabody & Stearns and built in 1904, the 19-room main home overlooks the entrance of Northeast Harbor, its twin white chimneys an iconic sight from the water. On the six acres of fields, woods, lawn and shorefront, a secluded guest cottage nestles into the trees on a little peninsula. There’s also a carriage house with attached storage barn and a pier with multiple floats for a water arrival.

62 Sols Cliff Rd., Bar Harbor

$8,400,000 | 7 Beds | 5.5 Baths | 8,196 SF | 3.68 Acres

Built in 1995 with a 2006 remodel, “Eastern Watch” was designed to evoke the Rusticator Era exemplified by Nimaha and Cow Cove. This was the time in the early 20th century when going to Maine for a long, rustic summer became trendy amongst wealthy, East Coast families. High above Frenchman Bay, the four-bedroom main home has views from the Porcupine Islands to Egg Rock Lighthouse. An enormous terrace with an outdoor kitchen and granite fireplace keep you watching the waves all day. There’s an in-home gym right by master suite and the garage/carriage house has a two-bedroom apartment with play loft.

135 Mountain Arrow Dr., Camden

$8,500,000

4 Beds | 5.5 Baths | 6,870 SF | 23.64 Acres

Here it is, Maine’s most high-priced listing right now, set on over 23 acres between Mount Battie and Camden Harbor. It’s a three-bedroom arts and crafts home and one-bedroom guest house with custom everything, inspired by the work of the pioneering architecture firm Greene and Greene. The lushly landscaped grounds are a significant source of the property’s allure. A home theater, sauna and six fireplaces in total, along with geothermal radiant heat, solar power, a greenhouse and central A/C make this magic mountainside home a place to never leave.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: