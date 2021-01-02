I’m very disappointed in many of the residents of Brunswick. We have a recycling program that people are abusing by not following the guidelines. Trash, plastic bags, metal, etc. are contaminants.
I have seen a lot of incidences of people abusing this program and these are educated people. I mention no names, but most of you know who you are. I had errands to do today and just in passing along the roads, it was easy to see that people are not doing what is needed. The workers that pick up our items are NOT assigned to Police what is put in the recycling boxes.
As an early member of the Recycling Committee (many years ago), I am very aware of what can and cannot be recycled.
Before long, this program will disappear, just as the cardboard dumpster that used to be at Public Works.
Dorothy Burgess
Brunswick
