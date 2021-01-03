Donations continue to arrive for the Press Herald Toy Fund, which provided gifts for thousands of Maine children last month and will soon begin planning for a 72nd holiday season.

The outpouring of support in recent weeks helped lift the spirits of struggling families and sustained the charity through a year like no other.

There is no time limit on donations, which are accepted year-round and have sustained the charity for seven decades. Donors’ names and messages will continue to be published along with periodic updates on the annual fundraising campaign in the days ahead.

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 71st year, the fund serves families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

Anonymous $500

In memory of Ann Rosen $100

Anonymous $50

In loving memory of John $50

Ellen & Thomas Schulten $50

Anonymous $50

In memory of my Aunt Frances T. Dooley, who was always so kind to her nephews! From John Dooley $250

In memory of Pat & John Scanlan $100

In honor of my blessed childhood $50

From Rodney & Danielle $50

Susanna Sprague $40

Anonymous $50

In honor of our grandchild, Lucy, her first Christmas, from PopPop and Nannie $100

Anonymous $200

Anonymous $100

Year-to-date total: $264,756.90

