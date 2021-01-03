HAMPDEN – Clyde W. MacDonald Jr. of Hampden, died Dec. 12, 2020 after a short illness. Clyde was born in Old Orchard Beach, the son of Ellen “Nellie” and Clyde W. MacDonald Sr.

Clyde was the oldest of four children and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his military service, he returned to Maine where he attended Bates College and subsequently earned a doctorate from the University of Maine, Orono while teaching undergraduate classes. While at the university, he became active in local democratic politics and went to work for Sen. Edmund S. Muskie becoming a senior aide and close personal advisor.

In 1980, Clyde transitioned to the newly appointed Senator George J. Mitchell’s staff where he served as the senior field representative in the Bangor office and was a valued senior aide throughout Sen. Mitchell’s career retiring in 1995. During retirement, Clyde became the volunteer director of the Maine Cranberry Growers and was a dedicated and vocal campaigner for his passion projects and issues for many years.

Clyde was predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife, Gertrude “Trudy” MacDonald; brothers, Arthur MacDonald and George MacDonald and brother-in-law, Charles Hunt, LTC, (ret).

He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Hunt of Utah, sisters-in-law, Margaret Berry of New Hampshire, Leata MacDonald of Old Orchard Beach and Merhia MacDonald of Florida; special nieces and nephews; and friends, Charles Scontras of Cape Elizabeth and Margaret Samways of Bangor.

Clyde served his family, friends, country and ideals throughout his long and admirable life and he and Trudy were especially grateful for Sen. George J. Mitchell’s continued friendship.

A graveside committal service for Clyde and Trudy will be scheduled for summer of 2021 at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta.

Arrangements trusted to Kiley and Foley Funeral Service, Bangor and Brewer.

Remembrance donations in Clyde and Trudy’s memory may be made to

The Mitchell Institute,

75 Washington Ave.,

Suite 2-E,

Portland, ME 04101.

Guest Book